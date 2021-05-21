ESPN Televising CCU Chanticleers Football Game Against Kansas Jayhawks This Season

LSU (32-19) opens against McNeese State (34-24) at 3 p.m. with regional 2-seed UL (44-10) playing George Washington (37-9) at 5:30 p.m. “We’re excited, all the things you would normally expect,” said Torina, who has guided LSU into the tournament every season except last year because the pandemic nixed the postseason. “They feel prepared and that they’ve worked hard. You can draw some confidence from that. There’s some anxiety for some young ones who haven't been here before. Hopefully we can turn that into excitement and fun and come out on the right end of this.