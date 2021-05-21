ESPN Televising CCU Chanticleers Football Game Against Kansas Jayhawks This Season
The Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers will be nationally televised on ESPN this season as they host the Kansas Jayhawks on September 10th. The Jayhawks will be the first-ever power 5 opponent to play on the ‘surf turf’ at Brooks Stadium. CCU has defeated the Jayhawks twice in Kansas over the last two years. CCU will kick off their season on Thursday September 2nd at home versus the Citadel. Game time will be announced at a later date but 2021 season tickets are currently on sale.www.wfxb.com