Almost every single thing about the Yankees’ last game of their lousy April was a reminder that this 2021 season still can go the way people think it should. Gerrit Cole was all that and more again pitching four-hit shutout ball for six innings with 12 punchouts and no walks, and unlike Jacob deGrom over in Queens, the ace of the Bronx has a lineup full of mashers that can pile up runs. After a lot of dismal hitting nights in the first month, the Yankees flexed their offensive muscles in a big way by unleashing a five-homer, 15-hit attack on a lot of inexperienced and mediocre pitching.