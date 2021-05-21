Custom Stone Interiors KDUZ Pet Patrol

Hi, everyone. My name is Sugaree, and I am an orphan. My daddy was a drifter so he didn’t stay around after momma got in the family way, and then momma got killed while she was out trying to find food. So my brothers and sisters and I were left all alone when we were just 12 days old. We started to cry because we were so cold and afraid and our empty tummies hurt really badly. Did you know this happens to an awful lot of little kitties? And when it does, they pretty much all die in a really sad way.