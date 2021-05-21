President Biden Signs ‘Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act’ Into Law

Yesterday, President Biden signed a bill into law that’s aimed to address the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes. He said “I believe, with every fiber of my being, that there are simple, core values and beliefs that should bring us together as Americans. One of them is standing together against hate, against racism — an ugly poison that has long haunted and plagued our nation.” Vice President Kamala Harris said acts of hate are ‘nothing new’ and part of her ‘lived experience’ and said the bill being signed brings ‘us one step closer to stopping hate, not only for Asian Americans but for all Americans…’ but added that the work is far from done. The legislation called the ‘Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act’ will create a new position at the Justice Department to expedite reviews of potential Covid-19 related hate crimes. Yesterday’s signing marked the first time a large group gathered inside the White House unmasked since the start of the Biden Administration.