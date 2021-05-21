‘Funplex Myrtle Beach’ Opens Today
A new amusement park opened today in Myrtle Beach. ‘Funplex Myrtle Beach’ is located on North Ocean Boulevard between 14th and 15th Avenue. The park was tentatively scheduled to open on May 3rd but that date was pushed back. Entrance into the park is free but there is a fee to ride the rides. You can purchase individual ride credits for $1.25 or passes can be bought in several other pricing tiers and include bonus credits. The amusement park added over 100 new jobs to the area.www.wfxb.com