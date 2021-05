“Play ball!” Finally, that cry is going up around the area as restrictions are loosening ever so slowly. After losing the whole 2020 season to the pandemic, East Aurora Baseball and Softball will open its 2021 campaign with a full slate of games beginning Monday, May 17, at the complex of diamonds at Community Pool Park and behind the former municipal center on Gleed Ave. This year 200 boys and girls ages five to 18 will play on teams in nine categories, from t-ball and up. Games are from mid-May into July.