Is there a better batting eye in baseball than Chisox 2B Nick Madrigal’s. The second-year infielder’s swing-strike rate is a microscopic and MLB-leading 2.2%. Next best is Padres’ Jake Cronenworth at 3.2 while the major-league average is 11.9%. And if that isn’t astounding enough, Madrigal’s contact rate for pitches in the strike zone is nothing short of perfect: 100%. Again, Cronenworth is runnerup at 97.9%. For Madrigal, who has struck out five times all year and who batted .340 as a rookie last year, it all adds up to a .301 AVG, a number he should have no trouble maintaining. The downside, however, and perhaps why he is batting ninth, is that he walks as little as he whiffs and his average is pretty empty with zero HRs and two steals.