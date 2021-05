Angels star Mike Trout could be out past the All-Star break after straining his right calf on the bases Monday night. The three-time MVP is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Trout leads the majors with a 1.090 OPS. The outfielder is hitting .333 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs. Meanwhile, right-hander Corey Kluber takes the mound at the Texas Rangers’ retractable roof stadium for the second time Wednesday, this time starting against them for the New York Yankees. The two-time Cy Young Award winner threw just one inning in his only season with the Rangers, tearing a muscle in his shoulder during a start last July in the third game played in the $1.2 billion stadium.