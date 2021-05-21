newsbreak-logo
Column: Predicting the baseball sectional winners in Northwest Indiana is a thankless job, but someone has to do it. So here goes.

By Mike Hutton
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the first time I’ve made baseball sectional picks in a column. Let the tradition commence. Class A Washington Township Sectional: Unfortunately, we get the proverbial first-round championship game between Washington Township and Kouts on Thursday. The teams have played two close games, with the Senators winning 3-2 and 6-4. The Mustangs are close but aren’t there yet. One thing is certain: The winner will come from that bracket. Prediction: Washington Township over Morgan Township. Confidence level: Moderate.

