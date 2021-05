So you decided you were going to try to outsmart the shore traffic and take the ferry from Manhattan to the beach. Well played. What you didn’t bank on was roasting in the sun on the boat for 40 minutes to find yourself reaching the shores of Jersey in a translucent sweat-drenched shirt. The good news is the Seastreak landed in the Highlands and you’re a few minutes from an ice cream therapy session at Nicholas Creamery. Nicholas is a name that for years was synonymous with fine dining in New Jersey. They’ve taken that same local ingredient sourcing and approach to ice cream making with flavors like chocolate caramel pretzel, honey lavender, and brown sugar cookie dough, and pairing them with made-to-order waffle cones or as the centerpiece in their fantastic milkshakes.