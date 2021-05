Yesterday, the Supreme Court agreed to take up a key abortion case next term. The case is in regard to a controversial Mississippi law that banned most abortions after 15 weeks. In 2018, former Governor of Mississippi Phil Bryant signed that law into effect. The law makes exceptions only for medical emergencies or cases in which there is a ‘severe fetal abnormality’ but it excludes instances of rape or incest. A federal judge in the state struck down the law in November of 2018 and the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ruling in December of 2019.