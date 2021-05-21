Now There’s an App to Make Decisions and Money for You

Need someone to make a decision for you? There’s an app for that! The app NewNew lets you charge people $5 to vote and make choices for you. They can decided things like what to have for lunch, or who to go out on a date with. Then you just do whatever gets the most votes. It’s mostly meant as another way for influencers to monetize what they do and they can even charge more for specific things. You could come up with a prank, and pay a Youtuber to pull it off.