newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Now There’s an App to Make Decisions and Money for You

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed someone to make a decision for you? There’s an app for that! The app NewNew lets you charge people $5 to vote and make choices for you. They can decided things like what to have for lunch, or who to go out on a date with. Then you just do whatever gets the most votes. It’s mostly meant as another way for influencers to monetize what they do and they can even charge more for specific things. You could come up with a prank, and pay a Youtuber to pull it off.

www.wfxb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newnew#Money#Choices#Specific Things#Influencers#People#Lunch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Economywarm1069.com

Have You Heard of Making Money While You Sleep

This company wants to pay you 1.5 thousand bucks to nap. On the website it says “We are sleep obsessed, and our main goal each night. is to give you all the assets and information you need to get better sleep.”. They are testing a few theories behind the pros...
Cell Phones101 WIXX

This App That Allows People To Make Choices For You? (Story)

Would you pay someone to make all your decisions for you? Or, even better . . . what if they paid YOU for the PRIVILEGE to make your decisions? Well, it’s a thing now. There’s an app called NewNew that lets you charge people $5 to vote and make choices for you . . . like what to have for lunch, or who to go out on a date with. Then you just do whatever gets the most votes.
Cell Phonesthenewswheel.com

Apps to Help You Save Money on Road Trips

While driving can be an affordable way to travel, you can easily go over budget when enjoying a road trip. Luckily, thanks to your smartphone’s app store, you’ve got plenty of ways to save money on your travel expenses. Here’s a look at a few apps to download if you’re looking to pinch pennies on your summer vacation.
Industrythekatynews.com

Starting a Postage Business Soon? Here Are the Important Decisions You Need to Make

The pandemic has triggered a significant change in online shopping. It also changed the consumers’ shopping online shopping behaviors, leading to more demand for transporting goods and other items. Hence, many see it as a great opportunity to start a postage business. But just like any other business, starting a postage business is not easy. You have to weigh in a lot of options and be able to make sound decisions to ensure its growth […]
Cell PhonesPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Would You Want Someone to Pay to Make Decisions for You?

I don’t think that it is too far-fetched to say that we live in some very strange times. Every day really is a new adventure because you have no idea what you might come across. Today, of course, is no exception. Especially since there is a new way for you to make decisions. Or Rather have someone do it for you.
Personal FinancePosted by
610 Sports Radio

6 podcasts to help you make the most of your money

With the coronavirus-delayed Tax Day right around the corner, it's time to get your last minute Tax Day affairs in order. May 17 marks 2021's Tax Day, and what better way to prepare than by listening to a few financially themed podcasts to help you sort out your income, figure out how to save, and know what to spend that all-important refund on.
Cell PhonesBBC

The app that lets you pay to control another person's life

How would you feel about being able to pay to control multiple aspects of another person's life? A new app is offering you the chance to do just that. When writer Brandon Wong recently couldn't decide what takeaway to order one evening, he asked his followers on social media app NewNew to choose for him.
JobsPosted by
Vice

What to Know About Taking Your Vacation Days—Which You Should Absolutely Do

Amateur Hour is an advice column for people who are new to the professional world and are figuring out how work even… works. With people bursting to take post-vaccination vacations this summer, you might be wondering about the protocol for taking time off from your job. This kind of etiquette often isn’t written down anywhere and instead you’re just expected to somehow intuit it—which can leave people new to the work world struggling to navigate it. So here’s a guide to some common questions about how time off from work works.
Businessjacksonvillefreepress.com

Amazon’s Money Secret: Make Everyone Pay You

When Amazon announced its first quarter results at the end of April, the numbers were impressive. Net sales were up 41 percent year over year to $108.5 billion, operating income more than doubling from $4.0 billion in 2020 to $8.9 billion in 2021, and net income that jumped from $2.5 billion to $8.1 billion.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Apps Are Tracking You. Here’s What You Can Do

More apps than ever before are tracking you across the internet, and experts say the surveillance is a privacy risk. Many people are uneasy about tracking. One recent study of Apple users found that 96 percent of US users opt-out of app tracking in iOS 14.5. And there’s a reason you should be vigilant about keeping yourself from being tracked.
Career Development & Advicehot967.fm

Five Passive Aggressive Phrases People Use in Work Emails

Social distancing has left us doing even more work over email. Have you ever wondered if one of your emails came off petty or passive-aggressive?. Sometimes it’s necessary because being blunt would be worse. But here are five things people say in work emails that can come across as rude, even if you don’t mean it that way . . .
Educationbetterhumans.pub

How I Created a Money-Making Side Hustle in 29 Days

The exact steps I took to add a new revenue stream to my life. I’ll be the first to tell you — it ain’t easy. But, with a little time and a lot of effort, I built a money-making side hustle in less than a month. And I’m thrilled to say that the money train has begun to officially roll into my bank account.
Posted by
Kelly E.

Researchers Say You'll Feel Instantly Happier When You Stop Doing This One Thing

If you stop comparing your mental health improvesElevate on Unsplash. Tania was constantly comparing herself to others. She looked at their follower numbers and read about how much they were earning. She thought her work was good but looking at the top people she could tell she wasn’t anywhere near as smart or as skilled as they were. Every time she read someone else’s successful post she felt like a complete failure and would come away from it feeling depressed and defeated.
ElectronicsNo Film School

Here's the Fastest Way to Make Money with Your Drone

Want to start earning cash with your drone? Here's how to do it. QuickAssTutorials from Alexander has been around for a while on YouTube, but the last two years, the guy has been crushing it. We love the channel because it's straight content without any unnecessary intros, wasted breath, or bullshit. He'll generally tell you what you need to know within the first few minutes and then the rest is a potpourri of useful information that you can add to your repertoire.