Chris Cuomo Apologizes For Advising Brother Governor Andrew Cuomo

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has admitted to participating in strategy sessions advising his brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to respond to sexual assault allegations. Chris Cuomo advised his brother Andrew and senior members of his staff on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations made earlier this year by women who worked with the Governor. Cuomo joined in on a series of conference calls that included the Governor, his top aide, his communications team, lawyers and outside advisers. The calls occurred earlier this year after a number of claims by women surfaced saying that the Governor had made inappropriate comments or touched them without their permission. According to sources, Cuomo encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from office. CNN said Cuomo will not be disciplined and he made a public apology on the network last night.