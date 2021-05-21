newsbreak-logo
NOAA Announces Predictions For 2021 Hurricane Season

By Tori Adams
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the 6th consecutive year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average hurricane season. The forecast calls for 13 to 20 total named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 5 major hurricanes which are category 3 or higher. On average there have been 14 total named storms, 7 hurricanes and three major hurricanes predicted each year since 1991. Hurricane season in the Atlantic runs from June 1st to November 30th. Predictions are based on a number of factors including sea surface temperatures and El Nino. According to the Climate Prediction Center there is less than a 10% chance of having El Nino conditions at any point for the remainder of the year.

