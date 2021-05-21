newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Quebec television producer Luc Wiseman accused of sexually assaulting minor

By Canadian Press
meadowlakenow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL — An arrest warrant has been issued for Luc Wiseman, the producer of “Tout le monde en parle,” one of the most well-known and popular television shows in Quebec. The warrant, filed at the Montreal courthouse, lists five accusations, including sexual assault and assault of a person under 16,...

