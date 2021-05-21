newsbreak-logo
Tuscarawas Pop-Up Library stops announced

Times Reporter
Cover picture for the articleThe Tuscarawas County Public Library recently announced the stops for its Pop-Up Library this summer. The Pop-Up Library will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, June 1 to Aug. 31 at Tusky Dugout Ice Cream Shop; 592 E. Cherry St., Tuscarawas; from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 3 to Aug. 26 at Tuscora Park, 161 Tuscora Ave. NW, New Philadelphia; from 3 to 5 p.m. June 4 and 18, July 2, 16 and 30 and Aug. 13 and 27 at Port Washington Union Hall, 109 E Main St.; from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 6, July 11 and Aug. 1 at the Dover Soccer League, located in the fields near Interstate 77 Exit 81 in New Philadelphia; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7 and 21, July 5 and 19 and Aug. 2 and 16 at Salvation Army, 809 Emmet Ave. NW, New Philadelphia; from 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays, June 7 to Aug. 30 at Baltic Village Hall, 102 W Main St.; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14 and 28, July 12 and 26 and Aug. 9 and 23 at the Warren Township Community Center, 3986 New Cumberland Road NE, Mineral City.

www.timesreporter.com
