Potter Baseball Sponsoring World Record Playing Catch Event On Wednesday, June 30th At Paul A. Weaver Park, Funds Raised Go To CureSearch Childhood Cancer Research

In order to help meet the increased need for food assistance in the community, the FeedMore WNY Foundation will hold a virtual version of its signature fundraiser, “Sweet Expectations at Home,” from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. Co-presented by James Desiderio Inc. and Wegmans Food Markets Inc., “Sweet Expectations at Home” will feature culinary demonstrations from renowned chefs Darian Bryan and Camille Le Caër, charcuterie artistry from Board in Buffalo founder Miranda Rozek, an exciting online auction, live raffles and more. Event tickets range from $25 to $250; attendees will be entered into exclusive raffles and will receive additional gift items depending on the level of ticket they purchase. Tickets and more information can be found online at www.feedmorewny.org/sweet-expectations.