Potter Baseball Sponsoring World Record Playing Catch Event On Wednesday, June 30th At Paul A. Weaver Park, Funds Raised Go To CureSearch Childhood Cancer Research
(Potter Baseball release) (Potter Baseball is sponsoring the) VIRTUAL WORLD RECORD PLAYING CATCH Event, on Wednesday, June 30th at 7:00 P.M./E.S.T. ALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY!!! Come out and help set the record for most people playing catch virtually at one time. Clarion is one of over 100 Virtual locations!!!. (We)...clarionsportszone.com