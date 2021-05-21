newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Potter Baseball Sponsoring World Record Playing Catch Event On Wednesday, June 30th At Paul A. Weaver Park, Funds Raised Go To CureSearch Childhood Cancer Research

By Clarion Sports Zone
clarionsportszone.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Potter Baseball release) (Potter Baseball is sponsoring the) VIRTUAL WORLD RECORD PLAYING CATCH Event, on Wednesday, June 30th at 7:00 P.M./E.S.T. ALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY!!! Come out and help set the record for most people playing catch virtually at one time. Clarion is one of over 100 Virtual locations!!!. (We)...

clarionsportszone.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Childhood Cancer#Pediatric Cancer#This Virtual World Record#Curesearch#Venmo#Pa#The Potter Baseball Tour#Emerson Way Clarion#Potter Baseball Release#June#Virtual Locations#Catch#Check
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Cancerhighdesertdaily.com

Stater Bros. Charities Collaborates with City of Hope in the “Kids 4 Hope” Campaign to Raise Funds for Pediatric Cancer Treatment

(Victor Valley)– Stater Bros. Markets and Stater Bros. Charities are pleased to announce their collaboration with the City of Hope to raise critical funds for pediatric cancer treatment and education programs in Southern California. City of Hope, a renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, is a world leader in treating blood disorders that occur most often in children, adolescents and young adults, including leukemia and lymphoma, bone, joint and soft tissue tumors, and brain tumors.
Buffalo, NYspringvillejournal.com

FeedMore WNY Foundation to hold virtual event to raise funds

In order to help meet the increased need for food assistance in the community, the FeedMore WNY Foundation will hold a virtual version of its signature fundraiser, “Sweet Expectations at Home,” from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19. Co-presented by James Desiderio Inc. and Wegmans Food Markets Inc., “Sweet Expectations at Home” will feature culinary demonstrations from renowned chefs Darian Bryan and Camille Le Caër, charcuterie artistry from Board in Buffalo founder Miranda Rozek, an exciting online auction, live raffles and more. Event tickets range from $25 to $250; attendees will be entered into exclusive raffles and will receive additional gift items depending on the level of ticket they purchase. Tickets and more information can be found online at www.feedmorewny.org/sweet-expectations.
Wyoming County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Golf Classic raises money for cancer research

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Golfers hit the links in part of Wyoming County to raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Research. Tammy's Memorial Golf Classic was held at Shadowbrook Resort near Tunkhannock. Our very own Jim Coles, Kurt Aaron, and everyone's favorite WNEP employee, Ranger, were on hand. Golfers were treated...
Buffalo, TXHouston Chronicle

1st Annual Cody NesSmith Memorial Team Roping to raise funds for families whose children are battling cancer

BUFFALO, Texas (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. The 1st Annual Cody NesSmith Memorial Team Roping will take place May 29-31 at the Leon County Expo Center. This event will be hosted by reigning PRCA NFR World Champion Roper and Cody’s close friend, Colby Lovell. Proceeds from the event will help launch the Cody NesSmith Foundation to help families whose children are battling cancer.
Charitieslehifreepress.com

Elementary students raise funds for 4th-grader’s cancer fight

The stage at Lehi Elementary was lined with plastic and members of the student council wore paper booties over their shoes for the assembly on Monday, May 17. The students had reached their fundraising goal of $5,000 for fourth-grader Treyton (“Trey”) Meyer to help pay for medical bills in Trey’s second fight with cancer. Their reward was the messiest assembly in school history.
Sutter, CAkubaradio.com

‘FUN IN THE PARK’ EVENT SATURDAY RAISING FUNDS FOR SUTTER YOUTH

With spring sunshine and lower temperature forecast, the upcoming weekend seems perfect for ‘Fun in the Park’ – And that is exactly what the Sutter Youth Organization has planed. The public is invited to the event, raising funds for Sutter youth, Saturday starting at noon, for the opening of the Morehead family Community Pool on Butte House Road.
Saunderstown, RIprovidencejournal.com

Elizabeth Beisel plans swim to Block Island to raise money for cancer research

Editors Note: A previous version of the story incorrectly reported the date of the event. Saunderstown native Elizabeth Beisel plans to swim from Point Judith to Block Island this summer to help raise money for cancer research. Working with Swim Across America, the event is scheduled for Aug. 30, and would make Beisel the first woman to complete the roughly 13-mile trip.
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

Former UMaine player turned coach Guy Perron fighting Cancer, community is raising funds for his family

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine hockey star turned coach Guy Perron has been diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. The community has started an event “Teed Off at Cancer. with a golf tournament and silent auction coming up on June 25th (Cherie Damon and Greg Hirsch are the contacts) and a hockey tournament for adults August 13th through 15th. (Contact Eric MacDonald MacDonalde10@yahoo.com. All proceeds go to the Perron family. They will have a gofundme.com page up soon.
General Motorsthedoctorstv.com

Marathon Participant with ALS Set Goal to Finish Races in All 50 States

Andrea was diagnosed with ALS at 33, and 7 years later she shares that she wants to live every day to the fullest. She is cycling through marathons and wants to do one in all 50 states. Her husband David shares that he loves the impact that she has on others that also have ALS. Andrea has done 25 marathons so far, and she has 25 more to go. Check out Andreas foundation.
Waukee, IAwaukee.org

Park Play Series Runs June-July

The Park Play: in a Local Way series brings neighbors together to enjoy specific parks close to their homes. Games, crafts and activities are provided free of charge. Residents are encouraged to find their closest park and come out for a Wednesday evening of fun from 5-7 p.m. Upcoming dates...
Marshall, MOMarshall Democrat-News

Local parks and rec announces summer volleyball event for June

The Marshall Parks and Recreation announced on Tuesday, May 11, the Indian Foothills Park will be hosting a co-ed sand volleyball drop in event this summer. According to the flier, sand volleyball will take place on Tuesday, June 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This event is self officiated and players must be 18 and up to participate.
CharitiesSalem News Online

Local event to raise funds for water supply wells in impoverished nations

Britany Ford, a member of Midway Mennonite Church, is planning a 6K Walk around Firestone Park at 11:30 a.m. Saturday to raise funds to build wells for children overseas. “The walk is a 6K because that is the 3.72 miles, the average distance people in developing countries walk to get water,” said Ford.