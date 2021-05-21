Mid-Century Modern Wooden Coffee Accent Table Only $69.99 Shipped (Regularly $110)

I employed a mix of traditional joinery for the base and drawer construction and more contemporary methods for the veneered plywood carcass. The base is constructed of solid walnut. The legs attach to the stretchers with half-laps and the two long stretchers are joined with dovetailed short stretchers (not pictured). The drawer boxes are constructed of poplar with the bottoms made up of ca. 1/4″ maple panels. Because the drawers are large and might carry a heavy load, the drawer boxes are joined with dovetails. The carcass is constructed of walnut veneered plywood with a poplar core. The poplar plies are fairly flexible, making it possible to kerf-bend the plywood to achieve the radii that form the “ends” of the table’s carcass. To obscure the plies, the front of the carcass is trimmed with a hardwood face frame and the back is covered with a hardwood panel trimmed flush with the outside of the carcass.