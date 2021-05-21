newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Covid-19 Vaccine Numbers Are Down From Peak In Mid-April

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore businesses are relaxing their mask mandates and state governments are preparing for reopenings, but health officials are still urging the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine. According to data from the CDC published yesterday, the average daily pace of Coronavirus vaccinations is down almost 50% from it’s peak in April. During the past week, about 1.8 million vaccines have been administered daily which is a 46% drop from about 3.4 million that received their vaccine per day in mid April. Roughly 48% of Americans of all ages have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 38% of the population is currently fully vaccinated. According the the CDC, the 8 states with the fewest vaccinated residents per capita are Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Wyoming, Idaho, Georgia and Tennessee. States with the most include Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Rhode Island, New Mexico and New Jersey.

www.wfxb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Tennessee State
State
Idaho State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Wyoming State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Population Health#Cdc#Health Officials#Reopenings#Americans#Peak#Mid April#Coronavirus Vaccinations#Capita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Geary County, KSJunction City Daily Union

COVID-19 numbers rise

Geary County’s number of known active COVID-19 cases rose incrementally last week. According to the Geary County Health Department’s most recent update, there were 17 active cases of the virus in the community. Last week, the health department recorded nine new cases of the virus and 14 new recoveries in the community.
Hilo, HIbigislandnow.com

Big Island COVID-19 Numbers Down Monday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 61 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The statewide total is now 33,267. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. No new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island Monday, per DOH statistics. Most of the active cases on the Big Island...
Mississippi Statehottytoddy.com

Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Tumbles 65% Since Peak

The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Mississippi is continuing its steep decline. Last week, 46,440 Mississippians received COVID-19 vaccines, a drop of over 16% from the week prior. The state’s weekly vaccination rate has dropped 65% from its peak in late February. Mississippi continues to rank last in the nation for the share of its population that is partially or fully vaccinated.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop 31% in Minnesota since April peak

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota dropped back below 500 over the weekend, the latest sign of pandemic progress as the state prepares to remove all social distancing and capacity restrictions at month's end. The 481 inpatient beds filled with COVID-19 cases in Minnesota on Sunday represented a 31% decline from the...
Montana StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Montana

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, several variants of the virus have emerged. Some of the newly circulating variants spread more easily and more quickly than their predecessors, therefore adding a new urgency to vaccine distribution. The Biden Administration’s ambitious plan to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the […]
Solano County, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Coronavirus: COVID-19 numbers ‘trending down’ in Solano

Solano County Public Health officials on Tuesday reported 249 active COVID-19 cases, 16 people hospitalized with the potentially deadly respiratory disease, a seven-day positivity rate of 7 percent and, to date, 216 deaths. The numbers are largely trending downward and have been since the vaccination rollout began in earnest in...
Florida Stateclick orlando

Florida COVID-19 data now includes vaccination numbers for children

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health has updated one if its daily COVID-19 reports to include information about how many children have been vaccinated. The vaccination report previously included vaccination rates by age groups with the youngest being 16 to 24 but as of Tuesday, the ranges have been added to include 12 to 14 and 15 to 24.
California StatePosted by
AFP

California on track to reopen by mid-June as Covid eases

California is on track to remove nearly all pandemic restrictions by June 15, with no mandatory capacity restrictions or social distancing requirements for those who have been vaccinated, health officials said Friday. Officials had previously set a June 15 target for reopening, dependent on achieving goals in terms of vaccinations and Covid infection rates.
Channel 3000

Number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Wisconsin approaches 5 million

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services. A total of 4,996,313 doses have been administered since December, including 21,751 in the past day. DHS officials said 2,698,327 Wisconsinites have received at least one...