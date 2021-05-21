Covid-19 Vaccine Numbers Are Down From Peak In Mid-April

More businesses are relaxing their mask mandates and state governments are preparing for reopenings, but health officials are still urging the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine. According to data from the CDC published yesterday, the average daily pace of Coronavirus vaccinations is down almost 50% from it’s peak in April. During the past week, about 1.8 million vaccines have been administered daily which is a 46% drop from about 3.4 million that received their vaccine per day in mid April. Roughly 48% of Americans of all ages have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 38% of the population is currently fully vaccinated. According the the CDC, the 8 states with the fewest vaccinated residents per capita are Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Wyoming, Idaho, Georgia and Tennessee. States with the most include Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Rhode Island, New Mexico and New Jersey.