Lucas Giolito has had an up and down start to his season so far. The Chicago White Sox are an elite team so it hasn’t been much of an issue but we all know Giolito is going to figure it out. Besides Michael Kopech, Lucas Giolito is the most talented pitcher they have. Some people were getting on him after his start on Friday but that isn’t the right thing to do. In fact, it is the completely wrong thing to do. Yes, he gave up five runs but that doesn’t tell the story at all.