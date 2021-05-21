newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, SC

Carolina Forest Apartment Complex Murder Suspect Released From Jail

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect of a murder at an apartment complex in Carolina Forest has been released from jail on bond. According to booking records, 26 year old Broderick Carpenter was released on a $75,000 bond on Wednesday. He faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The shooting happened on December 5th at the Canterbury Apartments where 26 year old Eliajah Samuel of Conway was found injured on the scene and later died from those injuries.

www.wfxb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Complex#Violent Crime#Jail#At Scene Of Shooting#Bond#Canterbury Apartments#Booking Records#Faces#December 5th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Mental HealthTimes and Democrat

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Conway, SCwpde.com

2 taken to hospital after 3-car crash in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after three cars were involved in a crash in Conway Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews said they responded at 10:43 a.m. to Highway 544 and Singleton Ridge Road. Officials said one of the...
Horry County, SCwpde.com

Police locate missing man near Murrells Inlet

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — UPDATE: Police have found Heege and he's been reunited with his family. Police in Horry County are searching for Edward Heege, 68, who was last seen at 7:40 p.m. Saturday on Merion Court in the Indigo Creek area of Murrells Inlet. He is 6’ and...
Georgetown County, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Garden City man given maximum sentence of 30 years for attempted kidnapping

A Georgetown County jury convicted a Garden City Beach man for attempting to kidnap a woman and sentenced him to 30 years in prison. Jeremiah Anthony Dicapua, 70, was given the maximum sentence for an attempted kidnapping charge, said Alicia Richardson, the Georgetown County deputy solicitor who prosecuted the case along with Liz Smith, an assistant solicitor, for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Horry County, SCWMBF

Authorities investigate stabbing at Socastee bar

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police continue to investigate a Thursday night stabbing that happened at a Socastee bar, authorities said. According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the stabbing happened around 10:55 p.m. at the Sun-Up Sports Pub and Grill. One person was taken to an area...
Horry County, SCWMBF

1 injured after Saturday morning crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash early Saturday morning in the Grand Strand, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of 3566 Forestbrook Rd. for a single-vehicle rollover accident at 6:10 a.m. The wreck did involve...
Green Sea, SCwpde.com

1 injured after rollover crash with ejection in Green Sea

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was injured after a rollover crash Sunday morning in Green Sea, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews said they responded at 4:10 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover crash with ejection at Carolina Road and Shelley Path. A medical helicopter transported the person...
Conway, SClive5news.com

6 people, 2 dogs displaced after fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Six people and two dogs were displaced by a fire early Sunday morning in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Dunbarton Lane in Conway at 4:34 a.m. in response to the fire. The blaze has since been extinguished,...
Little River, SCwpde.com

1 person sent to hospital following Little River crash

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was sent to the hospital following a crash in Little River. Crews were called to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 57, just before the state lane, at 12:27 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Officials said one person was extracted from the...
Longs, SCWMBF

Crash involving cement truck injures 2 in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Longs. According to information from Horry County Fire rescue, the collision involving a cement truck on its side happened on Highway 905 in Longs, just south of Highway 9. Highway 905 is closed to traffic as crews...
Horry County, SCmyhorrynews.com

Investigation underway after severely malnourished dog dropped off at local shelter

The Horry County Animal Care Center is investigating after a severely malnourished dog being dropped off at the center Thursday. The Environmental Services Unit at the Horry County Police Department took custody of the dog, according to a Facebook post from the HCACC Thursday afternoon. The post added that the investigation will look to see how the dog "came to be in this condition" and that "charges are possible."
Horry County, SCWMBF

Fallen Horry Co. officer honored during National Police Week

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - During this National Police Week, the nation remembers nearly 400 fallen heroes who were killed in the line of duty. The services will honor Horry County Corporal Michael Ambrosino, who died last summer after a long battle with Covid-19. “That was very hard. But every day,...