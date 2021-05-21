Carolina Forest Apartment Complex Murder Suspect Released From Jail

The suspect of a murder at an apartment complex in Carolina Forest has been released from jail on bond. According to booking records, 26 year old Broderick Carpenter was released on a $75,000 bond on Wednesday. He faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The shooting happened on December 5th at the Canterbury Apartments where 26 year old Eliajah Samuel of Conway was found injured on the scene and later died from those injuries.