When Danny Harris’s kids, 2 and 5 years old, draw a picture of a city, they draw a street full of cars. It’s an image that probably comes to mind for a lot of city dwellers—the packed traffic that fills the grid of streets; cabs, buses, and cars fighting for space—but it’s one that Harris, the executive director of the New York City transit advocacy group Transportation Alternatives (TA), hopes to change. He wants New Yorkers to envision how their streets could look if 25% of that space was taken back from private cars and given to the entire public, and a new visual report from TA shows specific examples.