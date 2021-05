Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers will play the first game of their four-game series against the Houston Astros in Minute Maid Park, Houston, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). After losing three of their last five games, the Rangers are now 18-20 on the season. Texas struggled offensively all season, ranking 15th in the MLB with 4.24 runs on 8.11 hits per game. The Rangers have a total of 42 two-baggers and hit 47 balls out of the park as a team. Texas has a .396 slugging percentage, having been rung up 374 times while taking 112 walks. Texas is 4th at 18-20 in the AL West Division.