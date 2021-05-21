newsbreak-logo
Oakland Coliseum Site Responsible for Half a Million Peoples' Vaccinations

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoughly half a million people will have been vaccinated at the Oakland Coliseum by the time its vaccination site closes this weekend, officials with the Coliseum's joint powers authority said Friday. The mass vaccination site at the Coliseum is expected to close Sunday, enabling the Alameda County Health Care Services...

Oakland, CAEast Bay Express

Coliseum News

Oakland closes site and Giants open as the fate of the A’s lingers on. Roughly half a million people will have been vaccinated at the Oakland Coliseum by the time its vaccination site closes this weekend, officials with the Coliseum’s joint powers authority said Friday. The Coliseum’s mass-vaccination site closed...
