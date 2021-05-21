Oakland Coliseum Site Responsible for Half a Million Peoples' Vaccinations

Also, people seeking reimbursement from FEMA for funeral expenses of family members who died of covid have trouble if death certificates do not list covid as a cause of death. Thousands of Americans seeking federal funeral assistance for coronavirus victims can’t collect because their family members’ death certificates do not list Covid-19, according to two senior administration officials with direct knowledge of the situation. The Federal Emergency Management Agency rolled out the $2 billion pandemic funeral assistance program in April, modeling it on similar efforts it has run after major hurricanes, earthquakes and other natural disasters. The funding came from a $2.3 trillion spending package that former President Donald Trump signed in December 2020, making it the largest funeral assistance program FEMA has ever handled. (Banco, 5/24)