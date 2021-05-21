newsbreak-logo
San Juan County, UT

Wind Advisory issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.

alerts.weather.gov
San Juan County, UT
La Sal, UT
