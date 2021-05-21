newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, MA

Telecom CEO gives graduates $1,000, says to give half away

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts businessman and philanthropist handed out more than just sage advice during his commencement address at a local college on Friday — he gave each of the 490 graduating students a $1,000 cash gift.

Each Quincy College graduate got two envelopes, each containing $500.

Robert T. Hale Jr., CEO of Granite Telecommunications told the graduates that half the gift was for them, the rest was to give away to an organization or individual who needs it more than them.

Students and parents burst into applause at the outdoor ceremony at a stadium in Quincy, located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Boston.

“I was flattered and honored when they asked me to be the commencement speaker several months ago,” Hale told The Patriot Ledger. “It just seems like these kids haven’t had much reason to celebrate, so I wanted to help them do just that.”

Hale, also the owner of Quincy development company FoxRock Properties, is known for his generosity in supporting organizations focused on cancer research and treatment.

“You have persevered in the pandemic, and you haven’t had a chance to celebrate the last 14 months like you should,” he said in his address. “And you have seen society and the needs of society grow. We wanted to try to address both of those areas.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
236K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Quincy, MA
Quincy, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Quincy College#Telecom#College Graduates#Ceo#Graduate Students#Graduate College#College Students#Ap#Foxrock Properties#Company#Commencement Address#Mass#Applause#The Gift#Advice#Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Company tracking coronavirus in sewage goes national

A Massachusetts company that has been analyzing Boston-area sewage for COVID-19 has been selected by the federal government to launch a national wastewater-based coronavirus monitoring program. Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics has been tracking wastewater at Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Deer Island Treatment Plant throughout the pandemic. Detection in sewage can head...
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Tennessee bathroom law sponsor now says it has penalties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The sponsor of Tennessee’s new law requiring businesses and government facilities to post signs if they let transgender people access multi-person public bathrooms of their choice now says owners and officials who refuse could face up to six months in jail — a penalty that went unmentioned during legislative hearings and debate.
Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Janey: Boston to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts Statecbslocal.com

Baker To End Massachusetts State Of Emergency On June 15

BOSTON (CBS) — The state of emergency that’s been in effect in Massachusetts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020 is coming to an end. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that he’ll be lifting the emergency order on June 15. “The science shows that vaccinated people...
Massachusetts StateBevNET.com

LEVIA Launches Cannabis-Infused Seltzer In Massachusetts

LEVIA launched in early 2021, offering the first cannabis-infused seltzers now available for sale at over 70 licensed cannabis dispensaries across Massachusetts. All LEVIA products provide a fast and predictable onset from a choice of sativa, hybrid or indica cannabis, a consistent experience, and no hangover – all made in Georgetown, Mass. with the finest locally-sourced buds and simple all-natural ingredients.
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.