KISS manager Doc McGhee didn’t hold back when talking about the success of his clients and how they’re the best at what they do. In an interview with Rob’s School of Music (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), “Gene [Simmons] and Paul [Stanley] and Tommy [Thayer] and Eric [Singer] are determined to be the best at what they do. We don’t go and write songs and try to be Pearl Jam or try to be Rage Against the Machine or try to be anything else — we do four chords and bad lyrics, and it f—ing works fabulous for KISS. And we blow s— up. And the collectability of KISS and the aura around KISS is monstrous; it’s infectious. It excites me every day.”