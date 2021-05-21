The Best Happy Songs to Soundtrack Your Summer and Beyond

Platinum producer Felix Cartal releases his new single “My Last Song,“ featuring the talented Norwegian songstress Hanne Mjøen. The track is taken from his upcoming album ‘Expensive Sounds For Nice People,’ which will be released on the 25th of June via Physical Presents. Felix Cartal has already released several hit singles from the LP, including the recent “Only One” with Karen Harding as well as Canadian certified platinum “Mine” with Sophie Simmons and “Love Me,” featuring the singer Lights, which also won the Dance Recording of the Year at the Junos 2020. Felix’s earlier single “Get What You Give” also reached Platinum, while “Happy Hour” (co-written by Hanne Mjøen) with Kiiara was featured on 32 Spotify New Music Friday playlists as well as Billboard’s Best New Dance Tracks. Along with those already released singles, Felix also shares the album’s tracklist and the album artwork.