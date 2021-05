Confession: I am not a pet person. This is usually met with horror, but I’m just not. I didn’t grow up with pets. My dad is allergic to cats, so they were out. I was also the kid who wept over the baby bunnies we tried to rescue in the back yard and gave them a funeral when they didn’t survive. I am not here for getting attached to a small creature with which I cannot communicate. And as a SAHM, guess who would get stuck with… er, “bathroom” responsibilities? My days of dealing with poop are over, thankyouverymuch.