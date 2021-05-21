MJTV: Bridal Party Dress Size Limit

Curtis Cassell aims to shake the binary stereotype within the bridal world with his label, Queera. It’s not the standard tuxedo or a princess wedding dress, but rather looks with a baroque, almost renaissance feel with high collars and exaggerated puffed sleeves, modernised with slices up and down the sleeves or ties trailing up the slit of a skirt. The pieces aren’t made to fit a specific person, but rather, everyone, especially those within the LGTBQIA+ community. 32-year-old Cassell has been creating wedding looks, among ready-to-wear, for a few years now. Billy Porter wore one of his designs – a royal blue shirt dress – for an Oscars after-party in 2021. Even Queera’s Instagram handle, @queerawang, is a tongue-in-cheek spin on “typical” bridalwear.