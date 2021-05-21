MJTV: Bridal Party Dress Size Limit

Rosanna Falconer dreamed of working for Matthew Williamson as a fashion-obsessed teen. Not only did the designer eventually become her boss, they also grew to be close friends – so much so that when she got engaged, there was only one person Rosanna wanted to make her dress. Now her floral gown – the last wedding dress Williamson designed before he pivoted into interiors and lifestyle – is going on display at the Victoria & Albert Museum. Here, Rosanna reflects on her wedding journey, and explains why gifting the dress to the V&A felt like a full circle moment.