Relationships

MJTV: Bridal Party Dress Size Limit

By Coop
myq105.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a user on the subreddit “Choosing Beggars” who claims she was a bridesmaid in a wedding, but had to drop out because she was over the dress size limit. In a few screenshots on the reddit post, the bride-to-be demanded that everyone in the bridal party must be a size 8 or below. Do you think this is a fair rule?

myq105.com
