newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

AASP-MN Executive Director Announces Retirement

autobodynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Anderson at the helm, AASP-MN enjoyed major legislative victories, created a scholarship program, expanded member benefits and attained record membership. She introduced strategic planning and applied best-practice association management principles into the day-to-day work of the association. Perhaps one of the most important accomplishments during her tenure was the...

www.autobodynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Announces Retirement#Retirement Planning#Strategic Planning#Workforce Planning#Automotive Industry#Mncars#Judell#Legislative Advocacy#College#Record Membership#Businesses#I Car#Skillsusa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Camdenton, MOlakenewsonline.com

Martin retires after 38 years at LOTO Developmental Center, new Executive Director appointed

Marilyn Martin has served as the Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center’s Executive Director for 38 years providing outstanding leadership and dedication to the staff & individuals they support. In December, 2020, Martin announced her retirement. She leaves behind a legacy of achievements to the Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center and the community. The Staff and Board of Directors wish Marilyn much happiness in her Retirement. Martin will continue her commitment by serving on the Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center’s Board of Directors. Effective January 1, 2021, Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center Board of Directors were proud to announce Jennifer Campbell as the Agency’s new Executive Director. Campbell is a 1991 graduate of Camdenton High School and attended Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, MO. She has served the past 13 years as Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center’s Administrative Assistant. Campbell is committed to continuing Martin’s vision and providing great leadership to the Agency.
Presidential ElectionTravelDailyNews.com

Island Hospitality Management announces Roger Pollak’s retirement as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Island Hospitality Management, the premier third-party management company for select service and upscale extended stay hotels in the United States, has announced that Roger Pollak will be retiring as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on June 30, 2021. Pollak will serve as Director of Special Projects through the end of 2021. Pollak has spent the majority of his career as an instrumental leader at Island Hospitality since joining the team in 1995. Pollak’s contributions in various senior executive roles include overseeing the company’s financial and corporate administrative functions, as well as managing priority third-party owner relationships.
Businessandnowuknow.com

Nichino America Announces Executive Appointments and Promotions

WILMINGTON, DE - What could possibly be more exciting than the appointment of one new leader? How about three. Recently announcing the shakeup of its executive ring, Nichino America Inc. (NAI), known for its crop protection products, revealed that it has tapped Jeffrey Johnson to serve as its President and CEO; Dustin Simmons as its Commercial Vice President; and Dr. Lydia Cox as Vice President, Regulatory and Scientific Affairs. The promotions and appointments will officially go into effect July 1, 2021.
Businesscollisionweek.com

AASP/MA Announces New Member Benefit with Altus Dental Partnership

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) announced a new cost-savings benefit for its members by way of partnering with Altus Dental. Through the partnership, association members in good standing can take part in a dental insurance plan with competitive cost savings of roughly six to 10 percent versus signing up for the plan independently. AASP/MA’s plan will be open to shops that have as few as two employees on board. Plan participants can have access to Altus Dental’s support tools and HR hotline.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

NewBo City Market names new Executive Director

NewBo City Market has named Julie Parisi as the organization’s new Executive Director. She began as a Shopkeeper in the incubator program with her business “Zaza’s Pastas” in 2015, served on the Board of Directors, then became a Market staff member in 2018. “We know this is a great next...
Businessrepairerdrivennews.com

Longtime AASP-MN leader Anderson to retire

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota announced Friday that executive director Judell Anderson will retire at the end of the year after nearly 20 years of leadership. Anderson will continue to serve as the administrator of AASP National. A six-member search committee will oversee the transition and search...
Fresno, CAHanford Sentinel

CalViva CEO announces retirement

FRESNO — CalViva Health announces a shift in leadership as its founding Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Greg Hund prepares to retire and the organization’s long-standing Chief Operating Officer (COO) prepares to fill the leadership role. Hund has served as CalViva Health’s CEO since its inception in July 2010. For over...
Sportscdcgamingreports.com

Gaming research organization seeks executive director

The nonprofit International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) Wednesday announced a search for a new executive director. The current director, Russell Sanna, is retiring in June 2021. The ICRG board of directors is seeking candidates with senior management experience, familiarity with the gaming entertainment industry, and connections within the industry....
Stuttgart, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

Vester announces board retirement

STUTTGART, AR – Farmers and Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announced Wednesday that Ray Vester will retire from the organization’s board of directors. Vester has served on The Farmers and Merchants Bank and Bankshares board for thirty-three years and currently holds the office of Secretary of the Board. A truly dedicated member, Vester never missed one of the 816 board meetings scheduled during his tenure.
EducationBrown Daily Herald

Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration Barbara Chernow ’79 announces retirement

Barbara Chernow ’79, executive vice president for finance and administration, will retire from the University this September, according to a May 12 University press release. After more than 30 years working in administrative positions in education, Chernow returned to Brown in 2o15. She spent the past six years leading the University in its nonacademic operations, ranging from facilities and dining to information technology and business.
Mashpee, MAmashpeechamber.com

Katy Acheson Named Mashpee Chamber Executive Director

The Board of Directors at the Mashpee Chamber of Commerce has recently hired Katy Acheson as its Executive Director. Former Executive Director, Mary Lou Palumbo, retired at the end of 2020 and Katy has been the Acting Director since that time. At its most recent Board Meeting, Katy was overwhelmingly accepted into this full-time role.
Brownwood, TXkoxe.com

Sunni Modawell resigns as Executive Director of the Brownwood Chamber

It is with much sorrow that the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce announces after three years as Executive Director and fourteen total years of service to the Brownwood Area Chamber, June 2 will be the Executive Director, Sunni Modawell’s last day. Under Sunni’s leadership, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce...
Lee County, ALopelikaobserver.com

Leadership Lee County hires new Executive Director

Leadership Lee County is excited to announce our new executive director, Aubrey Morrison. As a Lee County resident since 2007, Morrison works in, serves and loves this area. He has his finger on the pulse of our community happenings and has a passion to help others and make a difference.
Businessaftermarketnews.com

LCI Industries Appoints Tracy Graham As Board Chairman

LCI Industries, which through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers in the recreation and transportation product markets, has announced the appointment of Tracy Graham to chairman of the company’s board of directors. Graham has served on the Board since 2016, including most recently as the chairman of the Compensation Committee.
Logan County, KYFranklin Favorite

Steenbergen Logan Chamber's new executive director

Polly Steenbergen has recently been hired to serve as executive director of one of the biggest community support agencies in Logan County. Steenbergen is a Logan County native who is excited to serve the community at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. She follows in the footsteps of previous directors, Karen Logan and Lisa Browning.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Spectrum Automotive Holdings Corporation Appoints Alan Batey to its Board of Directors

Spectrum Automotive Holdings Corporation Appoints Alan Batey to its Board of Directors. Spectrum Automotive Holdings announced that the company has appointed Alan Batey to its Board of Directors. Most recently, Alan Batey served as executive Vice President and President of North America for General Motors, also the global brand chief for Chevrolet, a division of General Motors. Batey joins Spectrum with automotive industry experience that spans more than 40 years and he has held executive and senior management positions in operations, sales and marketing on an international scale.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Warren Native Brown Named OOGEEP Executive Director

GRANVILLE, Ohio –The Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program has appointed George Brown, a native of Warren, as its new executive director. The announcement was made this week by David R. Hill, chairman of the OOGEEP operating committee board. Brown has extensive experience in designing and managing successful programs,...
Troy, NYTroy Record

Downtown Troy BID seeks new executive director

TROY, N.Y. — The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District has launched a search for a new executive director after current director Katie Hammon steps down from the position. After 6 years with the organization, Hammon has decided to focus full-time on her business, The Maples Estate Wedding & Event Venue....
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Katrina DeBaun Promoted to Executive Director at OCHS

The Board of Directors has promoted Katrina DeBaun to be the Executive Director for the Oswego County Humane Society. Katrina will continue to provide leadership and advocacy for the organization. DeBaun, a local resident and SUNY Oswego graduate began working with the Humane Society just over three and a half...
Clallam County, WASequim Gazette

Koller named executive director at Olympic Nature Experience

Clallam County’s all-outdoor nature school has a new leader. Olympic Nature Experience representatives announced last week the hiring of Merissa Koller as its new executive director. Koller succeeds founder Sarah Salazar-Tipton, who announced her resignation effective June 2021 “so I can focus on teaching our students and spending more time...