Classical Academy Buys Vista Office Building for $10.1 Million, Plans New School

The office building at 2022 University Drive in Vista. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

A North County office property has been snapped up by charter-school organization Classical Academy for $10.1 million.

National University sold the 51,807 square-foot building, which sits on nearly eight acres in Vista.

Matt Pourcho, Matt Harris, Anthony DeLorenzo, and Gary Stache with CBRE Group’s Investment Properties Group, along with CBRE’s Caitlin Little, represented the seller in the transaction.

Classical Academy, represented by Jon Walters and Jim Bensen from Kidder Matthews, plans to use the space for a new school.

The three-story property at 2022 University Drive near state Route 78 “is an ideal location for a school given the adjacency to vast amounts of amenities, housing and ease of access to the rest of the region,” Pourcho said.

Nearby options include grocery stores, eateries, bars, banks, hotels and fitness centers.

Employment in Vista has increased by more than 12.4% since May 2020, surpassing state and county trends. The community also skews young, with more than 31% of the population between the ages of 18 and 34.