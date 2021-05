It’s a remarkable fact that tobacco, known for decades to cause lung and other cancers, heart disease, COPD and emphysema, has only been regulated in this country since 2009, when Congress passed the Tobacco Control Act, giving the Food and Drug Administration authority to regulate the content, marketing, and sale of tobacco products. One of the provisions of the law required the agency to ban all flavored cigarettes, but menthol brands were exempted, “pending further review.” The flavor ban also did not apply to other tobacco products, such as smokeless, cigars and cigarillos.