I’m A Mindset Expert And Pediatrician, And I Still Have To Tame The Rage Monster Inside All The Time

What are your love and relationship questions? Email them all to [email protected] or fill out the form. I'm having real trouble getting over my ex, to the point that it's kind of embarrassing. I'm a mid-20s woman who broke up with my ex-boyfriend well over a year ago, in early 2020. He was a really amazing person and partner and I was deeply in love with him, but I also wasn't getting the emotional support I needed out of the relationship, and when I thought about our future together, I got a sense of dread. Obviously that was a bad sign, and I was just not happy despite being so in love. So I broke up with him.