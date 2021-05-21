I’m A Mindset Expert And Pediatrician, And I Still Have To Tame The Rage Monster Inside All The Time
My kids are screaming bloody murder in the backseat of my car. I tried to avoid it, just like I always do. I packed snacks so they could scarf them down right at school pick-up. I made space for Special Time with my youngest daughter earlier in the day. I got a good night's rest last night. But, still, the moment we pulled onto the freeway and started heading home, both my girls launched into a heated argument.