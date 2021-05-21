Black Hawk Announces Hard Money, the Front Range’s Newest Mountain Bike Trail
The Hard Money trail is only the second purpose-built, downhill mountain bike trail in the entire region. And it rips. When I catch up with Mike Rutter, the new trails program director for Boulder Mountainbike Alliance (BMA), he’s staring over his handlebars down a steep rock slab. Half paying attention as I scout the line myself, I hear him say something like, That looks rollable. I have my doubts and am feeling like a guinea pig. In a way, I am.www.5280.com