Black Hawk, CO

Black Hawk Announces Hard Money, the Front Range’s Newest Mountain Bike Trail

By Nicholas Hunt
5280.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hard Money trail is only the second purpose-built, downhill mountain bike trail in the entire region. And it rips. When I catch up with Mike Rutter, the new trails program director for Boulder Mountainbike Alliance (BMA), he’s staring over his handlebars down a steep rock slab. Half paying attention as I scout the line myself, I hear him say something like, That looks rollable. I have my doubts and am feeling like a guinea pig. In a way, I am.

