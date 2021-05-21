newsbreak-logo
May is National Mental Health Month

By Beverly Hinkley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMental Health Month was established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in American lives and to also celebrate recovery from mental illness. From May 1 to May 31, numerous mental health organizations and advocates share information on removing stigma, recognizing symptoms, and providing resources for treatment and management. Information is available year-round, but May is when the organizations push to make people aware of the help everyone can receive.

