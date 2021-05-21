newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Germany declares U.K. a virus variant region

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BERLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s public health institute on Friday declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Cases of a coronavirus variant of concern first found in India continue to climb in Britain.

“We want to play it safe,” a German government source said. “In this important phase of the vaccination campaign, the entry of problematic mutations must be avoided as far as possible.” (Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Paul Carrel)

Reuters

Reuters

127K+
Followers
148K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Kingdom#Britain#Country#Berlin#Problematic Mutations#Reporting#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Worldinvesting.com

India Covid-19 Variant Threatens U.K. Unlocking, Officials Fear

(Bloomberg) -- Rising cases of the India variant of coronavirus could force the U.K. government to delay plans to end the pandemic lockdown, officials fear. The number of confirmed infections of the strain more than doubled in the past week to 1,313 from 520, according to Public Health England. While there’s no evidence the India variant can evade vaccines, there are signs that it spreads more easily than the Kent mutation which ran rampant in the U.K. at the start of the year, prompting a third national lockdown.
Public Healthaudacy.com

UK races to test, vaccinate as virus variant threatens plans

LONDON (AP) — British health workers, aided by the army, distributed coronavirus tests door-to-door Saturday in two towns in northern England, seeking to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month. Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled in...
WorldPosted by
FOX26

Johnson 'anxious' over rise of Indian virus variant in UK

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he was "anxious" about a rise in the U.K. of the coronavirus variant first identified in India, after a closely-monitored study of infections in England found the variant is becoming more prevalent just ahead of the next big easing of lockdown restrictions.
Medical & BiotechArkansas Online

Indian variant latest virus worry

NEW DELHI -- A potentially worrisome variant of the coronavirus detected in India may spread more easily. But the country is behind in doing the kind of testing needed to track it and understand it better. On Monday, the World Health Organization designated the new version of the virus a...
WorldWTVR-TV

India's virus variant expected to dominate UK

LONDON — Britain’s health minister says a fast-spreading coronavirus variant first identified in India is likely to become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.K. Health officials are conducting door-to-door testing in several areas of the country in an attempt to curb the spread of the variant, which the government has warned could disrupt the U.K.’s reopening plans. Surge vaccinations in key regions are to begin shortly.
Public Healthnwaonline.com

U.K. rushes testing to tackle variant before curbs eased

LONDON -- British health workers, aided by the army, distributed coronavirus tests door to door Saturday in two towns in northern England, seeking to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month. Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled...
Public HealthLife Style Extra

Germany re-classifies UK as risk area over Indian Covid variant

(Alliance News) - Germany's health agency on Friday re-classified the UK as a coronavirus "risk area" over concerns about the spread of the Indian Covid-19 variant there, but travellers will still be able to avoid quarantine under updated rules. The move by Germany's Robert Koch Institute puts Britain and Northern...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Joy for UK pubs and hugs tempered by rise in virus variant

LONDON — (AP) — Drinks were raised in toasts and reunited friends hugged each other as thousands of U.K. pubs and restaurants opened Monday for indoor service for the first time since early January. Yet the prime minister sounded a cautious tone, warning about a more contagious COVID-19 variant that threatens reopening plans.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho official to public: Do your part to curb concerning virus variants

More than 330 coronavirus cases in Idaho have been caused by concerning variants, according to data released this week. The few hundred instances of concerning coronavirus variants probably aren’t the only infections caused by variants in the state, which has recorded almost 190,000 COVID-19 cases as new cases and hospitalizations have declined. Only select coronavirus test samples undergo genetic sequencing in Idaho — a process that lets scientists spot mutations.
Public HealthToledo Blade

U.K. embraces eased virus limits as variant festers

LONDON — Drinks were raised in toasts and reunited friends hugged each other as thousands of U.K. pubs and restaurants opened Monday for indoor service for the first time since early January. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson sounded a cautious tone, warning about a more contagious coronavirus variant that threatens...
Nevada StateConnecticut Post

Officials add Vegas to Nevada areas with India virus variant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas area has been added to places in Nevada where authorities have detected cases of a potentially worrisome strain of the coronavirus found in India. A woman in her 20s who had not traveled recently and was not vaccinated against COVID-19 tested positive for...
Public HealthBBC

Indian variant: Tower blocks quarantined in Germany

Residents of two tower blocks in a west German town have been quarantined after a woman in the building tested positive for the Indian variant of Covid-19. "We just saw a mass of public order officers suddenly turn up and we were locked in," said a woman from the town of Velbert.
Public Healtharise.tv

Germany Bars Visitors from UK Over Covid Variants of Concern

Britons will be barred from entering Germany from Sunday onwards after the country’s Public Health Institute designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern. As of midnight on 23 May, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident.
PharmaceuticalsBloomberg

U.K.’s Johnson More Confident Vaccines Work Against Variants

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he has “increasing confidence” vaccines are working against all coronavirus variants, raising hopes that the last lockdown rules will be lifted as planned next month. New data indicates that “vaccines are effective against all variants, including the Indian variant,” Johnson told MPs on Wednesday....
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

UK travellers to be barred from Germany amid Covid variant spread

Britons will soon be barred from entering Germany after the country’s Public Health Institute designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern. From midnight on Sunday, May 23, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident.
LifestyleTelegraph

Germany to ban British travellers amid fears over Indian variant

Britons will soon be barred from entering Germany after the country's Public Health Institute designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern. From midnight on Sunday, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident.
Healthwetaskiwintimes.com

Third-dose usefulness against variants to be tested in U.K. study

A new study to determine the efficacy of a third inoculation against the coronavirus is being organized in the U.K. to determine whether it might protect against new variants. All seven vaccines that the U.K. has ordered will be tested on working-age people and those older than 75 as part of a trial, the BBC reports. It is set to start in June.