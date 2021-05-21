Constance Wu, Nicole Beharie on ‘Solos’ sci-fi series

One of the benefits of the streaming era — where TV shows can be as much or as little, as cheap or as expensive, as finite or open-ended as the creators/platform choose — is that you can get a show like Solos that casts some of the highest-profile actors in the world to star in little half-hour episodes in an anthology series about memory, identity, and the ways in which science and progress can improve and threaten both. It's a heady little series from Hunters creator David Weil. At seven episodes, each half-hour places a different actor in a solo story (with one exception), performing a one-person show revolving around the show's themes. It helps when you can get world-class actors for these episodes, and Solos truly delivers in this regard. Here's our guide to the eight performers ready to go Solo: