For the first time in the history of the Sweets & Snacks Expo, more than 400 candy and snack companies will head to Indianapolis to celebrate two years of the industry’s most innovative products. Indianapolis has played host to important events this year, including the NCAA Men’s March Madness basketball tournament, and the Sweets & Snacks Expo will join these events to give the candy and snack industries the chance to get back to business and deliver the latest innovations from candy and snack companies.