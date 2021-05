The 37th annual Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili & BBQ Cook-Off will take place June 11-12, at the historic Hatbox Field. The change in venue and different date comes after a year of planning during COVID-19 to find a place and time that would be best for everyone to safely come and enjoy good eats, live music and family fun. This will allow many positive changes such as a bigger more open layout, adequate parking, larger cook team spaces with improved utility services, a huge kids’ zone with a youth grilling competition added and for the first time, vendors selling merchandise.