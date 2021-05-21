newsbreak-logo
“Hocus Pocus” Finally Gets a Sequel and Will Stream on Disney+ Starting in 2022!

By D.L. Hughley
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 5 days ago
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Here’s news of a new film that will not only bring some joy and delight to fans, but also “put a spell” on moviegoers. Disney has announced that the 1993 Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” is getting a...

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

