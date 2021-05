HUDSON — Columbia County Clerk Holly Tanner was one of three recipients of the New York State Association of County Clerk’s Annual Achievement Award for 2020 for her work with the NYS DMV committee during the pandemic. Clerks are nominated and voted on by the 62 members of the Association each year for this prestigious award. Clerk Tanner was selected as the Clerk of the Year for outstanding work on behalf of the Association and the residents of New York State over the past 12 months.