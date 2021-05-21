newsbreak-logo
Colorado State

So, You Didn’t Pull a Permit

By Page Buono
americanrivers.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits for favored rivers are increasingly hard to snatch, and COVID only added to the brooding desire to get outside and on the water. It’s late spring and winter’s bounty is mostly melted. Moisture is making its way into and through the parched soils and transforming into the flows of the rivers many of you (us?) are dying to float. And, alas, because last year couldn’t be the year for many, this year, too, won’t be the year for many. Permits for favored rivers are increasingly hard to snatch, and COVID only added to the brooding desire to get outside and on the water. The odds can be deflating. On the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, 17,000 applicants battled for only 387 permits in 2020. On the highly sought after and impossible to pull Yampa, applicants have about a 2% chance of pulling a permit. With odds like these, who needs enemies?

www.americanrivers.org
