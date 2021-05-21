newsbreak-logo
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, AP
 5 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.53 to $63.58 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose $1.33 to $66.44 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $2.07 a gallon. June heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.99 a gallon. June natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

