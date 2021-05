One of two cyclists that was hit by a suspected drunk driver north of Sebastopol has died. Authorities say that 52-year-old Mark Osborne of Santa Rosa died last Thursday as a result of injuries sustained in the May 12th collision. Osborne and a 12-year-old boy whom he did not know were riding along High School Road south of Gaye Road when an out of control vehicle driven by Ulises Valdez Jr. hit the two cyclists before hitting a utility pole and a tree. The boy and Valdez remain hospitalized due to their injuries. Osborne, originally from Australia, was a wine maker at Gary Farrell Winery in Healdsburg as well as a mountain biker and marathoner.