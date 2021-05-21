Stocks stall...White House makes infrastructure counteroffer

NEW YORK (AP) — A rise in stocks has stalled in afternoon trading on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 on track for a weekly loss. Gains for banks and health care companies were kept in check by drops in technology stocks. Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation and the economic recovery after more than a year of shutdowns related to the pandemic. Oatmilk manufacturer Oatly rose another 8.9% on its second day of trading, on top of yesterday’s 19% climb.