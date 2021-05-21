newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Stocks stall...White House makes infrastructure counteroffer

By The Associated Press, AP
kdow.biz
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A rise in stocks has stalled in afternoon trading on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 on track for a weekly loss. Gains for banks and health care companies were kept in check by drops in technology stocks. Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation and the economic recovery after more than a year of shutdowns related to the pandemic. Oatmilk manufacturer Oatly rose another 8.9% on its second day of trading, on top of yesterday’s 19% climb.

kdow.biz
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Tim Cook
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#U S Treasury Department#Global Stocks#U S Investors#Senate Republicans#Financial Markets#Ap#Oatmilk#Oatly#The White House#Cabinet#Treasury#Apple#Iphone#Corporate Tax Rates#Shutdowns#Inflation#S P 500#Gop Senators#Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
U.S. Politicsroselawgroupreporter.com

Homebuilders blast Biden administration about doubling lumber tariffs

The U.S. homebuilding industry is not happy with the Biden administration these days about their move to double lumber taxes. Chuck Fowke, Chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), just issued the following statement following the U.S. Commerce Department’s desire to double lumber tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S from 9 percent to 18.32 percent:
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

As Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Momentum, Records Show 1.2 Million Unspent Direct Payments

Numerous congressional Democrats support sending out a fourth round of stimulus checks for Americans economically struggling during the pandemic. However, over 1.2 million previously issued stimulus checks remain unspent. At least 80 Democrats in Congress—including 21 Senate Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris—support a fourth check, possibly as a part...
Congress & CourtsFortune

Congress grills Wall Street on CEO diversity—again

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The Louvre gets a new leader, Karine Jean-Pierre briefs the White House press corps, and Wall Street CEOs get grilled on succession planning—again. Have a fantastic Thursday. - On the hot seat. Two years ago, Wall Street CEOs appeared before the House Financial Services Committee and...