Get To Know Olivia Rose Keegan, Who Plays Newcomer Lily On 'HSMTMTS' (Exclusive)

Soap Opera Digest: So, were you a fan of the movies and the series before you were cast in season 2 of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES?. Olivia Rose Keegan: Of course I was. I was alive in the early 2000s! That’s the thing about HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL. I don’t even remember a particular moment it came into my life — it was always there. It was just ingrained into the culture at that point, so everywhere I looked, it was just part of life. As far as walking onto that set and becoming part of it, it just felt like a fever dream; it was magical. It can be an intimidating situation because everyone’s filmed season 1 together but any of those feelings melted away in two seconds because every single human in the cast and crew on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL could not have been more warm and welcoming and personable and just so kind. So truly, what you see on your screen when you watch the show and feel that warmth, I truly do believe that comes from the actual warmth that’s there on set and off set. It’s an incredible place to be.