How long is John Tavares out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Maple Leafs captain
The Maple Leafs suffered a big blow Thursday night when star center John Tavares went down with an apparent head injury against the Canadiens. Tavares suffered the injury in the first period when he took an accidental knee to the head from Montreal's Corey Perry while falling to the ice. The Leafs captain struggled to move and had to be stretchered off the ice in a scary-looking scene. He was taken to a local hospital and kept overnight for evaluation.