‘It's Very Exciting': DC Rolls Back Restrictions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Taffer’s Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, today unveiled the location for its first of multiple restaurants coming to the Washington, D.C., metro area. Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods and Taffer’s Tavern franchisee for the Washington, D.C., metro, signed a lease to bring the ‘Restaurant of the Future’ to 700 6th Street NW in the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood. Taffer originally tapped Cuisine Solutions to assist with menu development and kitchen design for Taffer’s Tavern, now the world’s authority on sous vide technology will operate the first D.C. location in alignment with its core of innovation. The future Taffer’s Tavern location is adjacent to the Capital One Arena complex and Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro, all within walking distance to national landmarks, museums and popular attractions.