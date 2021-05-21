newsbreak-logo
‘It's Very Exciting': DC Rolls Back Restrictions

By Aimee Cho
NBC Washington
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn downtown D.C., people headed out for adventure encountered a sunny day. And with capacity restrictions now lifted, the mood around town is just as sunny. Aniket Shah and Anu Sood were visiting from Atlanta and Houston. "Everybody’s a little more comfortable, a little happier, and a little more social, yeah," Shah said.

