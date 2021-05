Rosanna Scotto’s co-anchored Fox TV’s “Good Day New York” since before the Earth cooled. How did she do this during our pandemic? “I hardly know how to get Netflix. I reboot, remove plugs, lose audio, blow video. Zoom made me a technician. The one day I’m interviewing Bette Midler I needed my roots done. All gray hair and I’m fired in two seconds. But everyone’s late at the salon. So I made the manager leave his office, quick moved his things, lost the tint bottles, wheeled out the blow dryers, color sprayed my roots — and did the interview. On lockdown, my daughter did my color. Freaking disaster. Color ran down my back and I had gray patches. So tell me, how do you work on Zoom?”